Police launch murder inquiry over death of Russian Nikolai Glushkov

British police have launched a murder investigation after the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov in south-west London.
Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination found that Mr Glushkov’s cause of death was “compression to the neck”.
The businessman was a close friend of Vladimir Putin critic Boris Berezovsky.
The Met added: “At this stage there is nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he was poisoned.”
Mr Glushkov, 68, was found dead at a residential address in New Malden on Monday.
