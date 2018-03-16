Police launch murder inquiry over death of Russian Nikolai Glushkov

Have your say

British police have launched a murder investigation after the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov in south-west London.

Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination found that Mr Glushkov’s cause of death was “compression to the neck”.

The businessman was a close friend of Vladimir Putin critic Boris Berezovsky.

The Met added: “At this stage there is nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he was poisoned.”

Mr Glushkov, 68, was found dead at a residential address in New Malden on Monday.

