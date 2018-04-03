Police issue bizarre e-fit image in hope to catch burglar

Have your say

A bizarre e-fit picture issued by police has attracted a lot of attention after people compared the wanted man to Zippy from Rainbow and the Cheshire Cat from Alice In Wonderland.

Warwickshire Police issued the image in order to try and catch two burglars who managed to get into a house by distracting a woman in her 40s.

The men claimed to be from Orbit Housing as they tricked their way into the flat on Hertford Place, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Social media users have branded the e-fit issued by the force as “hilarious” and “a joke”.

Twitter user ChrissyP said: “I know him, that’s Zippy from Rainbow.”

One Facebook user, Jen Wyatt, said: “Seriously had to check the date wasn’t 1st April!”

A Warwickshire Police spokesman later tweeted: “We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it’s serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime.

“Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker.”