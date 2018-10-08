People’s Vote march: full list of celebrities funding coaches for people attending Brexit protest

More than 20 celebrities have signed up to pay for people across Britain to travel to London for free to attend a march in support of a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Celebrity chef Delia Smith, author Ian McEwan and actor Patrick Stewart have been named as some of those set to pay upwards of £1,000 each for coach travel for the protest later this month.

They join a list of more than two dozen household names that have agreed to sponsor coaches to bring people into London from all over the UK.

People’s Vote

Other sponsors that have been named include television presenter Patrick Kielty, writer Armando Iannucci, actor Steve Coogan and singer Olly Alexander.

The People’s Vote campaign has said its ‘March for the Future‘ – due to take place on 20 October – will be “the most important protest of our generation”.

Television historian Dan Snow and comedian Eddie Izzard are also going to pay for coach travel and attend the march.

Delia Smith, who is sponsoring a coach called the East Anglia Express, said she was “petrified” of the way Brexit was going.

She said: “I’m afraid the political leaders have made a dog’s dinner of it and none of us really trust them anymore to take final decision – whatever the result the of negotiations.

“That’s why, on October 20, I want to make sure East Anglian voices are heard calling for a People’s Vote in the streets around Westminster.”

Second referendum

The march is expected to the biggest Brexit protest to date and follows a previous march in June that was attended by tens of thousands of people.

It will see people gather in Park Lane from midday before protesters move through central London to the end point of Parliament Square, where speeches will be made.

Nicola Sturgeon said today that the SNP would “undoubtedly” back a second referendum on Brexit if a vote on the issue is held at Westminster.

However, experts have warned there could be significant obstacles in the way of a “people’s vote” actually happening.

This is a full list of the celebrity coach sponsors so far (subject to change):

Delia Smith, TV chef and majority shareholder, Norwich City FC – Norwich

Alan Pardew, former footballer, manager – Chichester

Trevor Beattie, advertising executive, film producer – Birmingham

Sir Patrick Stewart, actor – Huddersfield

Alastair Campbell, political strategist and writer – Burnley / East Lancashire

Peter Mandelson, High Steward of Hull and former cabinet minister – Hull

Dan Snow, broadcaster and historian – Southampton

Steve Coogan, comedian, actor and writer – Manchester

David Miliband, charity head and former foreign secretary – South Shields

Jamie Carragher, former England and Liverpool footballer, Sky Sports broadcaster – Liverpool

Eddie Izzard, comedian and activist – Eastbourne

Richard Keys, sports presenter – Coventry

Patrick Kielty, comedian and broadcaster – Manchester

Ian McEwan, novelist – Aldershot

Philip Lee, MP for Bracknell and GP – Bracknell

Matt Forde, comedian – Nottingham

Anna Soubry, MP for Broxtowe and former minister – Browtrowe / Nottinghamshire

Joe Hemani, Technology entrepreneur – Reading / Berkshire

Christian Hodell, show business agent – location tbc

Michael Heseltine, former deputy Prime Minister – Banbury / Northamptonshire

Natascha McElhone, actor – Brighton

Olly Alexander, singer, songwriter, LGBTQ+ and mental health advocate – Forest of Dean

Nick Hewer, businessman and broadcaster – Northamptonshire

Julian Dunkerton, co-founder of Superdry – Cheltenham

Armando Iannucci, writer and director – Watford, Glasgow or Oxford

Hugh Hudson, film director – Staffordshire

Jason Isaacs, actor – Liverpool