Official LGBT tartan makes global runway debut on New York catwalk

A new officially-registered ‘Pride of LGBT’ tartan has made its global runway debut on New York’s catwalks during the city’s Scotland Week 2019 celebrations.

Scottish TV and media personality Phil MacHugh launched the tarns at the revived ‘Dressed to Kilt’ event.

McHugh, who was named amongst ‘Scotland’s Coolest’ people and is a famous Instagram personality, teamed the rainbow inspired tartan with traditional sporran at the sell-out charity event in the exclusive Chelsea district of the Big Apple.

He said: “I am so proud to represent the global LGBT community and officially launch this incredible new tartan design.

“Tartan’s very historic purpose is to show loyalty, togetherness, and solidarity to a clan - a community - and that’s a wonderfully powerful message to be promoting this Scotland Week. We pride ourselves in being a progressive, outwardly looking nation and now more than ever it’s so important to use every platform to remind our friends around the world just how inclusive and welcoming Scotland is.

“I hope everyone enjoys wearing this stunning tartan as much as I have - and from what I’ve seen, it’s already going down a trans-Atlantic storm”

The tartan, registered with the Scottish Register of Tartans in Edinburgh, was designed by Brian Wilton,

A watershed moment for the modern LGBT movement followed a series of protests in New York in 1969, the Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village.

Police raided a private members gay bar leading to a week of violent protest and pitched battles between the New York gay community and riot police.

The event inspired a new militant phase in the gay rights movement.

The tartan pays homage to all those involved. It is based on the New York City tartan and incorporates the variety of bright colours used to identify that movement around the world.

McHugh shared the runway with Scottish rugby star brothers Thom and Max Evans, as well as Reality TV stars Buddy Valasto (Cake Boss), Janelle Evans (“Teen Mom”), Angelina Marie (“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”) and Marvin Cortes (“America’s Next Top Model”).

Anna Drysdale, head of marketing at Tartan Weaving Mill, said: “We are excited that our ‘Pride of LGBT’ Tartan was a highlight at the 2019 Dressed to Kilt fashion show as part of New York City’s Tartan Day Celebrations.

“We highly value diversity in our business and are proud to celebrate and embrace the LGBT community with our Pride Tartan.

“The Tartan Weaving Mill will continue to expand the product range of this beautiful and striking design so that there’s something to suit everyone”.