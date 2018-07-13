Novichok poisoning: nerve agent source was ‘small bottle found in Amesbury house’

Detectives investigating the Novichok poisoning of Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess believe the source of the nerve agent was a small bottle found in Mr Rowley’s house in Amesbury, Scotland Yard said.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “On Wednesday, 11 July, a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley’s house in Amesbury. It was taken to the Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, Wiltshire, for tests.

“Following those tests, scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok. Further scientific tests will be carried out to try and establish whether it is from the same batch that contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March - this remains a main line of enquiry for police.

“Inquiries are under way to establish where the bottle came from and how it came to be in Charlie’s house.”

