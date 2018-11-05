‘Nine Scots’ rescued from burning yacht hit by lightning off Thailand

Nine Scots have been rescued from a burning yacht after it was struck by lightning off Thailand.
They were onboard the 50ft chartered boat off the coast of Phuket when they ran into a tropical storm on Saturday.
The group understood to be from Scotland were below deck when the boat was hit by a lightning bolt, the BBC reported.
A passing fishing boat helped the stricken crew and holidaymakers, and no-one was injured.
Local police said all the holidaymakers had been safely rescued.
More to follow.