Nicola Sturgeon says UK’s Brexit plans are in ‘chaos’

The UK’s Brexit plans are in “complete chaos” Nicola Sturgeon says, with Theresa May and her government in a state of “wilful denial” about the complexity of leaving the European Union.

The Scottish First Minister said that in talks with the EU last year, the UK Government had been “forced to capitulate” after adopting a “completely unrealistic” starting position.

Nicola Sturgeon made the comments during a speech to the David Hume Institute in Edinburgh. Picture: AFP/John Linton/Getty

And she forecast than 2018 would be the year when “rhetoric will finally meet reality” over Brexit.

The First Minister used a speech in Edinburgh to insist the “only sensible post Brexit position” would be for the UK to remain in Europe’s single market and the customs union.

She spoke out after a new report by the Scottish Government suggested that leaving the EU without a trade deal in place would wipe £12.7 billion a year from Scotland’s economy by 2030.

Ms Sturgeon also continued to make the case for Scotland to be allowed to take a “different approach” to immigration after the UK leaves the EU.

The First Minister’s speech to the David Hume Institute came after European Council president Donald Tusk demanded more clarity from Mrs May over her Brexit plans.

The SNP leader said: “It is disturbing that the UK Government’s plans still seem to be - and I am putting this as gently as I possibly can - in a state of complete chaos.

“That’s partly because there still seems to be a wilful denial of the complexity of Brexit.”

While the Prime Minister “continues to suggest that no deal is a viable option for the UK”, the SNP leader said such a scenario would be “terrible”.

She stated: “2018 is the year when that rhetoric will finally meet reality.

“On every issue of substance so far where some decision has been taken - for example the timetable for talks, and settling the UK’s budget obligations - the UK Government has set out a completely unrealistic starting position, and then been forced to capitulate.

“That seems almost certain to happen again this year if they stick to unrealistic positions.

“Far better, surely, to stop wasting time and squandering goodwill and instead embark on these negotiations with a sensible and credible position at the outset.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “In the view of the Scottish Government, that sensible - the only sensible post Brexit position - is continued membership of the single market and customs union.”

She stated the European referendum in 2016 “gave no mandate for leaving the single market” and given the closeness of the vote - with 52 per cent having voted for Brexit - and with both Scotland and Northern Ireland having voted to remain, a “soft Brexit rather than a hard Brexit should be the UK Government’s default position”.

She said: “Single market membership isn’t just the best way of minimising the economic harm of Brexit, it is the obvious democratic compromise in a divided UK.

“And so my priority for the year ahead is to continue to make the case for single market and customs union membership.

“I believe that that’s a position which can and should command majority support both across the country and in the UK parliament. And so throughout 2018, as First Minister and as leader of my party, I will work with anyone and everyone - across the political spectrum and across these islands - to contribute towards that outcome.”

