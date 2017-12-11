Search

Music review: Sleep in the Park, Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Liam Gallagher on stage in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh at Sleep in the Park, 9 December PIC: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire
It’s possible to understand the air of niggling cynicism that many expressed before this first Sleep in the Park sleepout to raise money for, and awareness of, tackling homelessness and rough-sleeping in Scotland; the sense that a predominantly middle-class audience wrapped in expensive knitwear and watching one of the year’s best line-ups were having an altogether too-nice time of it to really relate to the issue at hand. Yet it was a suspicion which evaporated as the evening’s entertainment progressed and the temperature plummeted to -5C.

Regardless of how warm the bed they had to go back to was, there’s no doubt the 9,000 sponsored fundraisers lying under the stars in the cold would have had a keen, if brief, appreciation of what rough-sleeping is like. Yet the evening’s preceding, Rob Brydon-introduced mini-festival provided inspiration enough to get on with it, whether it was Bob Geldof wishing the audience “More than happy Christmas, you are all f***ing excellent”, Amy Macdonald introducing Pride by saying being part of it made her feel as proud as singing Flower of Scotland at Hampden and Deacon Blue adding a delicate acoustic spin to their greatest hits, from Wages Day to Dignity and the appropriate A New House.

Between the acts, awareness of the event’s purpose was pressed home, with the introduction of formerly homeless members of staff at the Social Bite café – the organisers of the event – and video shot on the streets of Edinburgh showing us the people behind the statistics. Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn told us £3.6 million had been raised and nearly 500 homes pledged by housing associations across the Central Belt, a piece of good news before the star power finale – John Cleese’s typically unreconstructed bedtime story aside – of Liam Gallagher and band playing material from his new album alongside Oasis classics Rockin’ Chair, Live Forever and Wonderwall and a version of Bob Marley’s Natural Mystic which summed up the feeling of warm positivity before bedtime. It’s easy to imagine this was a night when thousands of eyes were opened.