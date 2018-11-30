Moped thieves suffer fractures after being rammed by Met police

Have your say

At least two moped-riding thieves suffered broken bones when they were rammed by police cars, the Metropolitan Police commissioner said.

The Met’s tough new approach to moped gangs was unveiled this month with dramatic footage of officers ramming thieves off their scooters in London.

The tactic has received a lot of praise from the community and former officers but some have criticised it as dangerous.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said pursuit drivers are “supremely well trained” and the ramming method has resulted in only a “very small” number of injuries.

“At least one person broke their arm and another who had some sort of break,” she told Channel 5 yesterday.

“My officers make life-and-death decisions every day of the week, they’re very accountable. They make the best possible decisions. We are in a risk business.”

Ms Dick said the freedom to ram scooters was brought in to deter moped crime.

“We’ve had to put the fear back into the criminal,” she said.

“These are people who have been repeatedly left in no doubt whatsoever that there’s a police car right behind them.”