Minor explosion reported at London Tube station

Police have been called to reports of an explosion at a London Tube station.

A small number of people have had to be treated at the scene in north London, British Transport Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a minor explosion and “people running” at Southgate Tube station shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services are at the scene and the station is closed.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor.

“We are not aware of any serious injury.”