Man to stand trial over drug death of Scots actor John Michie’s daughter

A 29-year-old man is to stand trial for the manslaughter of the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, who died after taking party drug 2CP at the Bestival music event.

Ceon Broughton, of Enfield, north London, also faces a charge at Winchester Crown Court of supplying the class A drug to Louella Fletcher-Michie.

The 25-year-old was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset just before 1am on September 11 2017.

In a statement released through Mr Michie’s agent shortly after his daughter’s death, the family said: “Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy.

“Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages.”

Ex-Coronation Street and Taggart actor Mr Michie, 61, and his wife Carol - a former Hot Gossip dancer - have two other children, Daisy and Sam.