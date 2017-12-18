Man in custody after car tries to ram gates at RAF base

Have your say

A man was being held by police on Monday after a motorist tried to ram the gates of a giant US airforce base and was fired upon by security guards.

The un-named man suffered cuts and bruises after being detained following the incident at RAF Mildenhall near Stowmarket, Suffolk.

Police confirmed that US personnel fired shots during the incident at around 1:40pm on Monday.

The base was closed for almost an hour and members of the public warned to say away from the area.

READ MORE: Cameron House hotel fire: two confirmed dead

It was not clear whether the incident was terror related.

Suffolk Police later released a statement confirming that a man was in custody following a “significant” incident.

It read: “Suffolk police were contacted at approximately 1:40pm today to reports of a disturbance at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

“The base was put into lockdown and units responded immediately.

“Shorts were fired by American service personnel and a man has been detained with cuts and bruises and taken into custody.

“No other people have been injured as a result of the incident.”

The base - home to a US air refuelling squadron - was reopened at around 2:45pm.

A National Police Air Service’s helicopter was called to the base.

READ MORE Body found on Skye confirmed as missing fisherman

Mildenhall’s Facebook page said the measures were taken after “reports of a disturbance on base”.

A statement posted on Twitter read: “RAF Mildenhall locked down at 1:00pm today following reports of a disturbance on the base.

“The base was locked down and emergency personnel are dealing with the situation.

“Additional details will be provided when they become available.

“Individuals in the area surrounding the installation are asked to avoid the base at this time.

“We ask that individuals avoid posting messages on social media regarding the incident.”