KFC and Kellogg’s ads banned for promoting junk food

Ads for KFC and Kellogg’s have been banned for promoting junk food to children.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned the poster for KFC’s Mars Krushems drink after it appeared in July on a telephone box a short distance from the entrance to a primary school.

The watchdog also banned a television ad for Kellogg’s Coco Pops Granola that appeared in January between episodes of the Mr Bean cartoon during programming specifically dedicated to children under 16.

A KFC spokesman said: “This was a total mistake, and we’re really sorry for it.”