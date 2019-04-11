Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder arrested in London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Scotland Yard said.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law.”

