Julian Assange arrested: Baywatch star once visited embassy

Julian Assange’s visitors book at the Ecuadorian embassy featured an unusual mixture of high-profile supporters from the worlds of sport, showbiz and politics.

During his seven-year residency, the Australian fugitive played host to a Hollywood star, politicians and a cat in fancy dress.

READ MORE: Julian Assange arrested: Wikileaks founder faces US extradition

Here are some of Assange’s more notable visitors:

Pamela Anderson

The former Baywatch star – a once-rumoured paramour of the WikiLeaks founder – was a semi-regular visitor, sometimes armed with vegan food.It is believed the pair shared a passion for human rights. The actress said they also talked about politics, family, the media and religion.

READ MORE: Brian Souter expresses disappointment over Alex Salmond allegations

Nigel Farage

Former Ukip leader Mr Farage has been reluctant to discuss his relationship with Assange. Asked about pictures of him emerging from the embassy in 2017, the politician said: “I was photographed coming out of a building in which the Ecuadorian Embassy exists but I keep all my meetings very private.”

The Embassy Cat

When Assange began a three-day interview in the confines of the embassy over a sexual assault allegation, a cat made a rather dapper appearance at the window dressed in a collar and tie. The feline, who had been living in the building since Assange’s children gave him the pet to keep him company, is the subject of an unverified Twitter account which says she is “interested in counter-purrveillance”.

Lady Gaga

The international pop star first met Assange back in 2012, after launching a perfume at the Harrods department store which is next to the embassy, and is said to have visited him. She has since been a public supporter of Assange, saying “you may be an enemy of the state but you are not an enemy of humanity”.

Eric Cantona

The enigmatic former Manchester United forward was put through his paces during a visit to the embassy in 2014. According to a picture posted on the WikiLeaks Twitter account, the sweat-drenched Frenchman was seen training for something described as the Counter Intelligence World Cup.