Jon Venables sentenced for possession of child porn images

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 40 months after he admitted having more than a thousand indecent images of children and a child abuse manual.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Edis told Jon Venables his was a "unique" case.

He said: "This case is unique because when you were 10 years old you took part in the brutal murder and torture of James Bulger. That was a crime which revolted the nation and which continues to do so even after the 25 years that has passed since it happened.

"The facts of what you did are notorious and there is no need for me to repeat them here."

He said the images of abuse he downloaded were "heartbreaking for any ordinary person to see this kind of material".

Given his background it was significant that a number of the images were of crimes against young boys, he said.

The court heard that Venables told police he had "stupid urges" and confessed to using the dark web to browse for material when he was arrested last year.

He admitted having 392 category A images, 148 category B images and 630 category C images.

He also pleaded guilty to having a paedophile manual on or before November 17 last year.

Venables, who has lifelong anonymity, pleaded guilty via video link from custody.

Prosecutor Louis Mably QC told the court how the defendant's computer was seized in November.

Officers found images of children mainly aged between six and 13, although some were younger.

They also found a paedophile manual entitled the Jazz Guide aimed at teaching abusers how to have sex with children "safely".

Mr Mably said: "The manual is a disgusting and sickening document which falls far below any recognisable standard of morality."

He said Venables had software on his computer to browse the dark web.

As he was being taken to a police station, Venables said: "This is my own fault. I have let people down again.

"I have had stupid urges, inquisitive. I'm not going to be seeing this for a lot of years.

"It's not going to be a slap on the wrist for me."

In police interview, he admitted downloading the material from the dark web.

The court heard that a report had found that Venables was a "high risk of real harm to children" in the future.

It states that he has a "long-term and profound interest in children".

His lawyer said: "He lived a relatively normal life where he worked hard for a living."

He never attempted to contact any children for sexual purposes and the images he downloaded were for his own personal use, not to share.

When he was arrested, he expressed "dismay" and remorse and said he needed help to understand why he did it.

Mr Fitzgerald said: "He has asked me to apologise to all those he has let down. He apologises to the family of James Bulger for the renewed distress he has caused by his renewed offending."

He said that the "relapse" had been swiftly detected, adding: "Jon Venables still has the capacity for good and a capacity to change.

"I would ask you do not pass a crushing sentence and deal with him on the basis neither he nor society should give up on his capacity to change."

It is the second time Venables has been caught with child abuse images.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty at the same court to charges of downloading and distributing child pornography and was jailed for two years.

That was not the only time he had breached the terms of his licence.

In September 2008, he was arrested on suspicion of affray after a drunken brawl and was given a formal warning by the probation service.

Later the same year he was cautioned for possession of cocaine after he was found with a small amount of the class A drug.

James was kidnapped, tortured and killed by Venables and Robert Thompson, who was also ten, in February 1993.

