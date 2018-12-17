Jeremy Corbyn to table no confidence motion in PM if Brexit vote date not set

Labour will call for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister if Theresa May does not announce a date for a vote her Brexit deal today.

Theresa May is to appear in front of MPs at 3.30pm this afternoon and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the motion will be tabled if the prime minister fails to set a date for vote on her Brexit deal.

A Labour source indicated the motion would be targeted at Mrs May personally, rather than the Government.

The motion Mr Corbyn will table is as follows: “That this House has no confidence in the Prime Minister due to her failure to allow the House of Commons to have a meaningful vote straight away on the withdrawal agreement and framework for the future relationship between the UK and the EU.”

