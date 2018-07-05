In pictures: Looking back at 70 years of the NHS in Scotland

As today marks the 70th anniversary of the NHS we take a look back through the years in pictures at the achievements of the much-loved health service in Scotland.

From a new operating theatre at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital in 1965 to technology including the state-of-the-art 17.5 tonne 7 Tesla MRI scanner and a pioneering robotic surgery machine and laser, we pay tribute to the various health milestones along the way that so many of us take for granted as part of the sterling service provided by our NHS.