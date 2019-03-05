Iain Duncan Smith claims most people want a no-deal Brexit

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has been criticised for claiming most Britons would be happy to have a no-deal Brexit despite polling suggesting otherwise.

Mr Duncan Smith told US TV network Bloomberg: “The majority are happy to go out without a withdrawal agreement. That gets the highest score of the lot.”

The Brexiteer MP has been branded a “liar” after a You Gov poll last month found just 19 per cent thought it would be a good outcome, compared to 54 per cent who opposed the UK leaving the EU with no deal.

Mr Duncan Smith said: “In polling, it’s quite clear that the vast majority want to get out now even if they voted Remain, just get on with it.

“The polling tells us categorically, and it’s the same in my constituency, which is the majority are happy to go out without a withdrawal agreement. That gets the highest score of the lot.”

He added the reason behind this was “what we’ve been seeing with the EU in the last few months is really not a very nice sight”, claiming the behaviour of EU officials has persuaded the majority that a no deal is preferable.

But the former work and pensions secretary has been criticised for ignoring the findings of the poll.

Pimlico Plumbers, which is headed by Remain campaigner Charlie Mullins, said: “Usually the title for the biggest Brexit lie of the day goes to Theresa May, or possibly Boris or Jacob, but today Iain Duncan Smith has blown this bunch of charlatans away with some of the biggest pork pies ever told on live television.”

Law academic Paul Bernal said: “Iain Duncan Smith trying to win the ‘who’s the biggest liar in the Tory Party’ competition yet again. It’s a stiff competition, but he’s making a solid effort here.”

While Fazia Shaheen, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Mr Duncan Smith’s constituency, said: “NOPE. Help me unseat Iain Duncan Smith.”

MPs will be given the opportunity to vote on Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement for the third time next week.

If her deal does not pass through the House of Commons, there will be a vote in parliament the following day on whether to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

There is widespread opposition to a no deal among MPs, and it is likely they will vote to prevent the UK leaving the EU without deal.

The Government published an assessment of the consequences of a no-deal Brexit last week. It included a nine per cent long-term hit to the economy, food shortages and the possibility of companies going out of business.

The document revealed the Government is behind schedule on almost a third of its “critical” contingency plans, and that there is no chance of the country being prepared if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 29 March.

“Despite the steps being taken by Government to manage the negative effects of no deal, there are a number of areas where the impact on trade, businesses and individuals would be particularly significant,” it said.

The document was published on Wednesday after demands from former Conservative MP Anna Soubry, who left the party to join The Independent Group last month.

