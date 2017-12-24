I still buy presents for Maddie, says Kate McCann

Kate McCann has revealed she still buys Christmas presents for her missing daughter Madeleine – more than a decade after the youngster vanished in Portugal.

She recalled the last Christmas she spent with her daughter, when Madeleine was just three years old, in a newspaper article.

Her present that year was a toy kitchen, which had been wrapped with a bow and left downstairs for her to find on Christmas morning.

“I have bought a Christmas present for Madeleine every year since then but that toy cooker was the last one I ever saw her open,” she said.