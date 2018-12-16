Hundreds of sausage dogs in festive jumpers meet for Christmas walk

Hundreds of sausage dogs and their owners have dressed up in festive clothing and met up for a Christmas walk.

The horde of around 500 dogs, which are also known as Dachshunds, came in outfits including Father Christmas jackets, festive jumpers and tinsel.

Lulu. Picture: PA

Several owners were wearing jumpers with ‘Dachshund through the snow’ stitched on the front.

Cassandra Williams, 30, who brought her sausage dog Rupert, said: “It’s a good excuse for us all to get together, all the slightly mad people, and have a day.”

It’s a good opportunity for her dog to “make friends” and learn to be more sociable, she added.

The pets and their owners defied the brisk December chill on Sunday morning in London’s Hyde Park.

Sabrina (left) and Lola. Picture: PA

Prior to the event, details of the walk that were previously published online were pulled from the internet in advance of the event by listings website Secret London, who blamed the decision on the “crazy amount of interest” organisers had received.

Ana Rodriguez, 30, who planned the meet up and runs monthly sausage dog walks, said: “We have a Christmas special or a Halloween special.

“This one, we expect, is going to be the biggest.

“It is a growing group.”

Mizar. Picture: PA

She added: “It is a good way to socialise the dogs with the same breed and to meet more dog owners.

“They love to play with their own breed and I think it is really good for them.”

While most of the sausage dogs looked to be thoroughly enjoying socialising, several scraps broke out among the Dachshunds which required owners to pull them apart.

Thomas Brand, 32, who brought his dog Teddy, said: “We love how many people are here. Everyone seems really happy and Teddy really loves it.”