Hotel owner bans ‘vloggers’ after free stay request

A popular vlogger who asked a hotel owner for a free stay was given a scathing response - and her request posetd online.

Elle Darby, 22, wrote to a Dublin hotel and cafe about a “possible collaboration,” involving free accommodation for her and her partner.

The “influencer” said: “I would love to feature you in my Youtube videos/dedicated Instagram stories/posts to bring traffic to your hotel and recommend others to book up in return for free accommodation.”

But it was greeted with disdain by Paul Stenson, of the White Moose Café and Charleville Lodge Hotel in Dublin, who poured scorn on the request - and has now banned bloggers.

Ms Darby, based in Bath, Somerset, said she had 87,000 Youtube subscribers and 76,000 Instagram followers, and “work as a social media influencer, mainly lifestyle, beauty & travel based.”

However, Mr Stenson responded: “Thank you for your email looking for free accommodation in return for exposure.

“It takes a lot of balls to send an email like that, if not much self-respect and dignity.

“If I let you stay here in return for a feature in your video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you? Who is going to pay the housekeepers who clean your room?

“The waiters who serve you breakfast? The receptionist who checks you in? Who is going to pay for the light and heat you use during your stay? The laundering of your bed sheets? The water rates?

“Maybe I should tell my staff they will be featured in your video in lieu of receiving payment for work carried out while you’re in residence?”

The Facebook post was greeted with a mixed reaction, with some accusing Paul of bullying and others accusing Ms Darby of being a “spoiled brat.”

She responded by posting a video on her YouTube channel, under the heading “i was exposed (SO embarrassing)”.

In the video, Ms Darby claimed people over the age of 30 “had no idea how social media works these days”, and revealed she had received hundreds of messages of abuse.

She said: “I feel disgusting having to say this. As a 22-year-old girl, who’s running her own business from her home … I don’t feel like I did anything wrong.”

The emotional vlogger accused internet users of targeting her.

She added: “These were all 30 years plus people internet bullying a 22-year-old girl who is just trying to run her own business and raise awareness of what appeared to be a stunning Dublin hotel.”

Ms Darby also claimed the response of hindering “the younger generation from doing what they enjoy”, and that she “cried my eyes out in my car alone”.

The hotel has announced that all bloggers are banned from the business.

Mr Stenson wrote: “I never thought we would be inundated with negative reviews for the simple reason that somebody was required to pay for goods received or services rendered.

“The girl in question was never identified in my original post, but she herself went on to create a video explaining how she was “exposed” with “malicious intent” for asking for a freebie.

“This kind of victimisation is very prevalent in the blogging industry, and is in keeping with their general modus operandi of wanting everything for nothing.

“If any of you attempt to enter our premises from now on, you will be ejected.”