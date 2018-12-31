Harry Potter tourists clogging up Highland road

THE iconic Harry Potter viaduct is attracting almost 10 times as many tourists as a decade ago – and locals are furious.

They say emergency vehicles struggle to get through because of visitors blocking the road near the Glenfinnan monument and viaduct, where the number of tourists has grown from 40,000 a decade ago, to 350,000-plus in 2018.

Film lovers have been flocking to the area to see the viaduct, where the Hogwarts Express travels, and other iconic Potter moments.

However for some residents the sheer volume of traffic is making everyday life difficult with one local saying he struggles to get in and out of his home due to the increase in visitors,

Emily Bryce, Glenfinnan Monument manager said: “We are having our car park extended and, boring as it sounds we are needing to update our sewage works. It was built for 35,000 people – nowhere near how many visitors are actually coming to see us.”

Resident Duncan Hutchison fears even with the new car park things won’t improve: “The problem is there are too many people coming to the area and we just cannot keep up with the demand. Some days I cannot get in and out of my house. It is not just annoying – it is dangerous, when emergency services cannot get through.”