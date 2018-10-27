Glenn Hoddle in hospital after taken seriously ill

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been taken to hospital after falling “seriously ill”.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey revealed the news about the former Tottenham and England player, who now works as a TV pundit.

Humphrey tweeted: “Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning. For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength.”

