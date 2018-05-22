Glasgow Cathedral to show Manchester attack service

Glasgow Cathedral will host a live screening of a service marking the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Hundreds of those injured in the explosion, and the families of those killed, will be attending the remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm.

The service will be streamed into Glasgow Cathedral, allowing locals and those unable to travel to Manchester the chance to relfect on the atrocity, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Among those who died in the bombing was 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod from Barra. She had made the 400-mile journey to the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Laura MacIntyre, who was seriously hurt in the blast.

The girls are among those who will be in the thoughts and prayers during the service, which is also being screened at York Minster and Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: “The attack at Manchester Arena last year was an attack on our common humanity.

“The solidarity, love and support shown across the country and beyond helped us through an incredibly difficult period and demonstrated a collective refusal to give in to hatred and fear.

“We were incredibly grateful for that and I’m grateful to Glasgow Cathedral for giving people the opportunity to join with us to reflect on this anniversary.”

