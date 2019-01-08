Flights at Heathrow Airport grounded after drone sightings

Heathrow Airport, the busiest in Europe, has halted departures after reports of a drone sighting near flight-paths.

The news follows several days of disruption at another London Airport, Gatwick, which affected nearly 150,000 passengers planning to use the airport in the run up to Christmas.

There remains confusion over the sightings at Gatwick, with police refusing to rule out that it was their own aircraft which caused the disruption.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Airport to strengthen security after drone chaos

Heathrow Airport posted on their official Twitter: “We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

“As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.

Heathrow is by far the busiest airport in Britain, with nearly 80 million passengers using the airport annually.