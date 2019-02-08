Female cadet found dead after party at Sandhurst

A female officer cadet has died in an apparent suicide at Sandhurst military academy following a party.

The unnamed 21-year-old was discovered in her room at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Berkshire, on Wednesday afternoon. It is understood she was spoken to after failing to return to her barracks following a party on the base over the weekend.

The young woman was understood to have joined Sandhurst last May and was in her last term at the elite academy, where all officers in the British Army are taught.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.”

Sandhurst is known as one of the world’s toughest military training academies” and taught Prince William and Prince Harry.