Far-right activist Tommy Robinson banned from Snapchat

The far-right activist and personality Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, has announced that he has been banned from picture sharing social network Snapchat.

The move by Snapchat follows similar actions taken against Yaxley-Lennon by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which have all banned the English Defence League (EDL) founder from their platforms.

READ MORE: UKIP and Tommy Robinson prepare for EU elections

Yaxley-Lennon, who built up a large following on social media, has also had his Youtube account ‘restricted’, meaning that his videos are harder to find via search and cannot be monetized.

Yaxley-Lennon was told that his account had been deleted by Snapchat, which is primarily used for sharing pictures, for violated the site’s terms of services.

A statement to his personal website ‘TR.news’ said: “This is insane, I’m banned from the world.

READ MORE: Tommy Robinson banned from Facebook and Instagram

“None of these platforms has shown me what terms I breached and/or what posts were in breach.”

Controversy over Yaxley-Lennon has caused a huge rift within pro-Brexit party UKIP, who wish to change the rules to allow the ex-BNP member to join the party.

Many UKIP members, including former leader Nigel Farage, resigned in protest over the embrace of Robinson by current leader Gerard Batten.

Yaxley-Lennon, who has a number of criminal convictions, helped lead a pro-Brexit demonstration in Parliament Square in London last week.