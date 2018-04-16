Family ‘terrorised’ in East Kilbride machete raid

A man was struck on the leg with a machete and held in a bedroom with his wife and son while robbers ransacked their home.

Police said the family feared for their lives during their ordeal at Castlehill Farm near the National Museum of Rural Life just outside East Kilbride in the early hours of Saturday.

The family, a man, 55, his wife, 56, and their son, 26, were woken at about 4am to the sound of smashing glass in the property. DS Alan MacDonald from Cambuslang CID said: “This group of despicable individuals completely terrorised this family.”