Day shift pilot to appear at Clutha crash inquiry

The pilot who flew the helicopter and handed it over to Captain David Traill on the day it crashed in to the Clutha pub will be represented at the fatal accident inquiry.

A hearing took place at Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday (Thurs) to allow anyone with an interest to apply to participate, who had not already given notice by the Procurator Fiscal.

Ten people died and 31 others were injured when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow pub on 29 November 2013.

The helicopter crew killed in the crash were pilot David Traill, PC Tony Collins and PC Kirsty Nelis.

Seven customers in the Clutha pub also died.

Advocate Jennifer Bain, who represented David Young at the hearing, made submissions why he should be a part of the inquiry, including he was the day shift pilot of the helicopter.

She said he handed the aircraft over to Captain Traill on the day of the incident and that he interrupted an engineer carrying out a compressor wash, during a pre-flight inspection, to respond to a missing person report.

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull granted the application for Mr Young to participate.

The inquiry will begin at Hampden Park on 8 April 2019. The first preliminary hearing will be held on 3 October.

The Crown Office previously said there would be no criminal proceedings.