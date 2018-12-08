Day outings for killer mum of Mikaeel Kular just four years into jail sentence

The killer mum of tragic toddler Mikaeel Kular has been allowed on trips outside of jail amid reports that she will soon be formally released.

Rosdeep Adekoya has been photographed out of prison on shopping trips, travelling on public transport and studying at the library in Stirling.

It is understood the 38-year-old has been granted temporary freedom ahead of a full release that could be rubber-stamped as early as next year.

The Edinburgh mum-of-five was jailed in 2014 after being found guilty of beating her three-year-old son Mikaeel Kular to death.

She lost her temper and killed the toddler after he was repeatedly sick following a family day out at a Nando’s restaurant in January of that year.

After discovering his body on the floor of their Edinburgh home, she wrapped it in a duvet cover, concealed it in the suitcase and drove 25 miles to Fife to hide it in woodland.

A major search was launched for the youngster after she called 999 and reported him missing in an effort to conceal the crime. She finally broke down and admitted to police: “It was an accident and I panicked.”

Adekoya was subsequently jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Despite having spent less than half of that sentence at Cornton Vale prison in Stirling, sources say she is close to getting out.

A source told The Scottish Sun: “She’s a monster and she’s out in the community. She’s getting used to the outside — she takes it at her own pace and she decides when it happens.”

They added: “She never thought she’d be sussed because she dyed her hair and all the rest of it.

“She just needs to say, ‘I’m going downtown’ and that’s it. She thinks she’s invisible and can roam about with nobody recognising her.

“Nobody will recognise her in Stirling because that’s not where she committed that crime.

“But it’s not anything anyone should ever forget about. Is that what we call the system doing us justice now?

“She’s posing a risk to every child out there. If you could do that to your own, then what can you do to someone else’s child? It’s disgusting.

“That’s not justice. That’s not serving a sentence. The sheriff should be gutted because 11 years isn’t enough for a little boy’s life.”

Speaking of Adekoya’s potential for early release, the source added: “She walks around the jail with her make-up done, hair done. She was the most privileged prisoner anyone’s seen. She got extra — clothes, ornamentals, pictures of her kids. You go to the houses when you’re getting paroled.

“That’s to introduce you to the outside environment again so you’re used to it for when you’re getting released.

“That’s usually within six to nine months of your release and she’s been in there six, since June.

“You have to check out from the prison to let them know you’re away from those houses. She can go a certain number of miles.

“She had dark hair, she lost a load of weight. It looks like she doesn’t give a s*** about what she’s done.

“It’s a normal day-to-day life. The social workers failed Mikaeel the first time.

“And now they are failing him the second time.”

A separate source said: “Relatives of this wee boy will be outraged to know she has this kind of freedom.”

The Scottish Prison Service were not able to comment.

