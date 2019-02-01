Comedian and panel show regular Jeremy Hardy dies aged 57

Comedian Jeremy Hardy has died aged 57 after suffering from cancer, his publicist has announced.

A stand-up comedian, Hardy was also a hit on panel shows such as The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

Publicist Amanda Emery said in a statement: “Friends and family of comedian Jeremy Hardy are immensely sad to announce that Jeremy died of cancer, early on Friday 1st February.

“He was with his wife and daughter as he died.

“He retained to the end the principles that guided his life; trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny.

“He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him.”

She said that a memorial would be held in Hardy’s honour.

Comedian Angela Barnes, who has appeared on both The News Quiz and Mock The Week, wrote on Twitter: “Utterly heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Jeremy Hardy.

“He was so very kind and supportive of me, I’ve had so many laughs sat next to him on the News Quiz and even more in the pub afterwards. So much love and strength to his family. Night Jeremy, cheers for the laughs xxx.”

Fellow comic Jack Dee paid tribute to Hardy on Twitter, writing: “Jeremy Hardy was ground-breakingly brilliant, off the register funny, compassionate and caring. So privileged to have counted him as a dear friend. My love goes out Katie and Betty and all his wonderful family. x”