Cambridge Analytica faces ‘£40bn damages’ to Facebook users

Data company Cambridge Analytica could face damages claims totalling more than £40 billion from Facebook users whose personal information was allegedly misused by the firm, the High Court has heard.

Professor David Carroll is suing the company for up to £20,000 in damages under the Data Protection Act over what his solicitor described as “Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of his data”.

Ravi Naik of ITN Solicitors, who represents “numerous others” bringing similar claims against the company, said in a witness statement prepared for a hearing in London yesterday that Prof Carroll “has a claim of between £5,000 and £20,000 in respect of Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of his data”.

Specialist insolvency judge Nigel Barnett adjourned the application to be heard in the new year.