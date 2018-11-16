Bursary helps 100 people change careers and become school teachers

A bursary scheme designed to boost the number of maths and science teachers in Scotland’s schools is being extended, after helping more than 100 career-changers into the classroom.

The Scottish Government created the £20,000 Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) bursary to encourage people working in business and industry to retrain and become teachers.

It was aimed at tackling the shortage of Stem teachers in secondary schools, and 107 bursaries worth more than £20 million were handed out in its first year. Education Secretary John Swinney said the initiative is being extended, with bursaries made available for people to start teacher training courses next August.

He said: “More than 100 new Stem teachers will soon be in classrooms as a result of this scheme.”