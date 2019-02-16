Britons who left to join IS could be stopped from returning to the UK

The Home Secretary has warned he “will not hesitate” to prevent the return of Britons who travelled to join Islamic State as debate flared over what should happen to runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum.

Sajid Javid said those who left the UK to join IS were “full of hate for our country”. Meanwhile, security minister Ben Wallace warned that runaways who now want to come back must realise that “actions have consequences”.

Ms Begum’s family have pleaded for the 19-year-old, who is pregnant, to be shown mercy and to be allowed to return home to east London. Ms Begum was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left the UK in February 2015.

Speaking at a refugee camp in northern Syria this week, Ms Begum said she would “do anything required just to be able to come home and live quietly with my child”.

Her case has received high-profile backing, with a former MI6 chief saying the teenager should be given a chance “if we are to stand by our values”.

But her plea has been strongly rejected by others, including the brother of Alan Henning, the British aid worker murdered by IS in Syria in 2014, who said she should “absolutely not” be allowed back.

Mr Javid said: “We must remember that those who left Britain to join Daesh [IS] were full of hate for our country.

“My message is clear: if you have supported terrorist organisations abroad, I will not hesitate to prevent your return. If you do manage to return you should be ready to be questioned, investigated and potentially prosecuted.”

Labour shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said: “We are not in favour of making people stateless. However, if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that anyone who is entitled to return to this country either committed or facilitated acts of terrorism, they should be fully investigated and where appropriate prosecuted. Our priority must always be public safety.”

Questions have been raised over whether Britain would be able to prevent Ms Begum’s eventual return to the UK.

Former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation Lord Carlile said if Ms Begum has not gained citizenship of another country, she will have to be allowed back to the UK because under international law it is not possible for a person to be made stateless.