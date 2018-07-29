British boy, five, dies ‘in holiday villa pool’ in Portugal

A five-year-old British boy has died in Portugal after reportedly drowning in a swimming pool.

The youngster was said to have been on holiday with his family at the resort of Amendoeira, near the town of Silves, on the Algarve.

According to reports, the boy was pulled from the water at a villa on Saturday afternoon but could not be revived.

It is understood his death is being treated as an accident.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are providing support for the family of a British child who has died in Portugal.”

