Brexit: UK Government misses deadline to amend Withdrawal Bill

Controversial Brexit legislation which opposition parties claim will mount a "power grab" on devolved responsibilities will not now be amended in the House of Commons, the Scotsman has learned.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell last month gave a commitment that Clause 11 of the Withdrawal Bill would be amended at the final stage of Commons scrutiny, following pressure from Scottish Tory MPs as well as the SNP, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Clause 11 of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill sets out how 111 powers currently held in Brussels will return to Westminster after Brexit, despite being in areas that are devolved under the Scotland Act.

The Scottish Government has said it cannot accept the bill as currently drafted, and will reject a legislative consent motion at Holyrood without significant changes. A deadline to make amendments at the report stage, before the Withdrawal Bill moved to the House of Lords for scrutiny, passes today.

READ MORE: Senior Holyrood figures in bid to avert Brexit ‘power-grab’ crisis



Talks between London and Edinburgh have yet to reach an agreement on how powers should be dealt with in order to protect the devolution settlement, and the Scotsman understands that no draft amendments have been shared with either Scottish ministers or SNP MPs despite Mr Mundell's commitment.

A UK government source said the delay was "regrettable" and said the resignation of former Cabinet Office minister Damian Green, who was leading Brexit talks with devolved administrations, had caused the timetable to slip.

UK ministers remain committed to finding a solution that secures Holyrood consent for Brexit legislation and will consult fully with the Scottish Government on any amendments, the source added. It is understood that Mr Mundell spoke with the Scottish Government's Brexit minister Michael Russell by telephone earlier on Tuesday to inform him of the delay.

With the SNP not naming peers to the House of Lords, the party will not have a direct role in amending the Withdrawal Bill in the second chamber at Westminster. However, it is understood that a senior crossbench peer will act on the party's behalf, as was the case when the Scotland Act was debated in the Lord.

In November, the Scotsman revealed that talks had been held between senior SNP figures and peers as a 'fall back' in case amendments were not secured by the time the legislation left the Commons. The Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins also suggested changes would be made in the Lords, before Mr Mundell raised the prospect of an accelerated timetable.

The delay could create problems for the government when it comes to the final vote on the Withdrawal Bill in the Commons later this month, after Scottish Tory MPs rejected opposition changes and backed the bill at previous stages on the understanding that some amendments would already have been tabled.

During debate on the Withdrawal Bill at the Committee Stage in December, the Scottish Tory MP Paul Masterton called for "quick progress" on amendments, adding that they should be made "certainly before the debate on Report".

Challenged in the Commons two days later over when changes to the Withdrawal Bill would be made, Mr Mundell told the SNP's Tommy Sheppard: "The answer is that it will happen on Report. We have been very clear about this."

Referring to Mr Masterton's demand, the Scottish Secretary added: "The Committee stage is about listening and adapting to issues that have been raised; we have listened to my honourable friend, the Member for East Renfrewshire, and we will table amendments to clause 11."

READ MORE: Scotland facing constitutional crisis over Brexit bill