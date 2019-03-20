Brexit: Second EU referendum ‘not what people want’, says Theresa May

In a televised address from 10 Downing Street, Theresa May said that it was “a matter of great personal regret for me” that Brexit will not go ahead on March 29.

She blamed MPs for failing to agree a means to implement the result of the 2016 referendum and said she believes voters just want this stage of the Brexit process to be over. And she told voters: “I am on your side.”

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit on Wednesday evening. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Mrs May said: “Of this, I am absolutely sure: You the public have had enough. You are tired of the infighting, you’re tired of the political games and the arcane procedural rows, tired of MPs talking about nothing else but Brexit when you have real concerns about our children’s schools, our National Health Service, knife crime.

“You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side. It is now time for MPs to decide.”

Mrs May added that a second EU referendum is not something the people want and pointed to the first vote in 2016 which was “decisively” in favour of leaving the European Union.