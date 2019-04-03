Brexit: MPs reject further round of indicative votes

A further round of indicative votes on Brexit has been rejected by MPs.

A tied result was returned on an amendment which sought to pave the way for a third round of votes on Brexit alternatives, with MPs voting 310 to 310.

The tie meant speaker John Bercow, who does not normally vote on bills, was forced to cast a deciding vote.

Speaker John Bercow said his casting vote, in line with precedent, was with the noes - which meant Mr Benn’s amendment on paving the way for a third round of votes on Brexit alternatives was defeated by 311 voted to 310, majority one.

It was the first time a House of Commons speaker had broken a tie vote since 1993, when Betty Boothroyd cast the deciding vote on an amendment to the Maastricht Treaty.