BREAKING: Police close road near ‘Skripal’ restaurant in Salisbury

Police in Salisbury have cordoned off a section of road near the Zizzi restaurant after a man was found in the street.

Wiltshire Police said the force was dealing with an incident after a man in his 30s was found near the venue in Castle Street.

The restaurant was visited by Sergei and Yulia Skripal before they were taken ill.

The statement said: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Castle Street, Salisbury, involving a man in his 30s.

“Given the ongoing incident in Salisbury and Amesbury, we are taking highly precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

“While we do not want people to be alarmed hope you understand the reasons behind this and we will update you when we have any further information.

“At the moment there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public and we would ask people to avoid the immediate area and be respectful of the cordon which is in place.”

