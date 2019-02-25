Benidorm stabbings: Two British tourists arrested after double stabbing

Police in Benidorm have arrested two men, reported to be Scottish, after a stabbing spree in the Spanish resort.

Reports say the casualties are two workers from the Calle Majorca area of the town. A friend of one victim told the Daily Mirror one man is in a serious condition after being knifed in the stomach.

The stab wound victims are believed to be doormen.

Two men, said to be Scottish although there is no official confirmation yet, are believed to have fled the scene.

Posting about the incident on Facebook , Benidorm Holidays Ltd wrote last night: “At this time Benidorm Strip has been closed & sealed of due to a serious Stabbing attack. Early reports are suggesting 4 people have been hurt.”

More to follow....