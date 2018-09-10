BBC to screen tribute to Celtic star Tommy Burns

The family of the late Tommy Burns have joined football ­legends to pay tribute to the Celtic and Scotland player in a documentary to be screened later this month.

Tommy Burns, to be shown on BBC Alba on September 21, marks ten years since the “inspirational” former Celtic midfielder and manager died at the age of 51 after a fight with skin cancer.

The film, by award-winning Glasgow production company purpleTV, features emotional tributes from Burns’s children along with friends and legends of the game including Sir Kenny Dalglish and Danny McGrain.

Burns won six Scottish League titles and four Scottish Cups, and was part of the side that won the league and cup double in 1987-88, the club’s centenary season, although he modestly described himself as “a supporter who got lucky”. He won eight international caps.

The documentary charts his upbringing in Glasgow and his time as a player with his boyhood heroes.