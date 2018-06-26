Archbishop Conti tells Abuse Inquiry he was ‘taken aback’ by allegations at Aberdeen children’s home

The former bishop of Aberdeen has told an inquiry he didn’t initially believe allegations of abuse at a children’s home in the city.

Archbishop Mario Conti told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry that he was “taken aback” when police officers visited him to discuss allegations of abuse at Nazareth House in the late 1990s.

The inquiry has heard that children were beaten, force-fed and humiliated at institutions run by the Sisters of Nazareth.

Archbishop Conti, 84, told the inquiry that he now accepts abuse took place, and said he was at the inquiry to “apologise”.

But he said he continued to believe some of the allegations were “fantastical”.

He said the Sisters of Nazareth had exercised a degree of autonomy, meaning the home was not routinely inspected by the Church.

Asked if he had had a pastoral duty to the children in the home, he said he had believed everything was “hunky dory,” adding that he had been “blindly satisfied”.

