Ant McPartlin to feature on Saturday Night Takeaway at weekend - reports

TV presenter Ant McPartlin will appear on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend after ITV bosses decided to screen pre-recorded scenes.

The troubled on-screen partner of Declan Donnelly has endured a backlash after being charged with drink driving last week.

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly aka Ant and Dec. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

READ MORE: Ant McPartlin steps back from TV work following drink-drive arrest

Now ITV chiefs are poised to feature Ant on the show, with The Sun reporting a show insider said: “There’s been some discussion about whether the whole of the series should be ditched because Ant features heavily.

“But after a lot of soul searching it was decided that the final two episodes should run because viewers have loved the series and want to find out the conclusion in the final two episodes.

“Obviously it means Ant will still be on the show in some form.”

Ant, 42, was arrested after a collision on Sunday 18 March involving three vehicles in south-west London where minor injuries were recorded.

The pair’s hit entertainment show Saturday Night Takeaway was pulled off air last weekend but Dec has vowed to present the final two shows of the series without Ant.

An ITV spokesman said: “ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec’s team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

“We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant, who is taking time off to seek treatment.

“We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.”