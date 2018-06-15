Ancient Ice Age rock formation toppled by vandals

Have your say

An ancient stone landmark dating back to the last Ice Age has been ruined by youths in an act of ‘mindless destruction.’

The series of large, balancing sandstone rocks known as Brimham Rock are over 320 million years old and litter the Yorkshire Moors in England.

Left - Showing the stone in place and Right the spot where the balancing stone stood before it was pushed from its perch. Picture: SWNS

The rocks are popular tourist attraction bringing thousands to the area every year.

However, one of the iconic balancing stone has been toppled from its perch by a group of vandals.

The damaged caused by vandals at Brimham Rock after one of the balancing stones was been pushed from its perch by a group of youths. Picture: SWNS

Five youths were spotted pushing the rock off the crag at the National Trust owned tourist spot at Summerbridge, North Yorkishire, on Friday June 1.

The rocks - also known as Millstone Grit - were formed after being eroded by water, glaciation and wind.

Many of the formations have been named for visitors to spot including the Sphinx, the Watchdog, the Camel, the Turtle and the Dancing Bear.

Helen Clarke, from the National Trust, said: “It might have been fun for some people.

“Actually, it is just completely pointless and needless.”

A North Yorkshire Police statement said: “At around 8.45pm on Friday, 1 June a group of five young people were seen pushing a rock at the top of one of the crags.

“This resulted in the rock falling from the crag causing damage to the crag face.

“The damage this has caused is irreplaceable and it is now in a potentially dangerous condition.

“The incident has not only caused considerable damage to both the rock and the crag face, but those responsible also put themselves in danger and have created a potential hazard for other visitors to Brimham Rocks.

“If you have any information about the identity of those responsible please contact officers on 101, choosing option 2 and quote reference 12180097959.”