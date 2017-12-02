Aldi to give away unsold food to less fortunate individuals this Christmas

Aldi has pledged to give away its unsold fresh food to those less fortunate when their stores close on Christmas Eve.

The supermarket will give fresh food away to charities and good causes as part of its pledge.

And they even took to social media to try and get others to join in, issuing an appeal on social media urging organisations across the country to collect items left over after its branches have shut to give to those in need.

A statement issued by the firm says it wants to share products out with groups such as food banks in support of “less fortunate individuals” in order to “prevent food going to waste”.

The supermarket said: “Aldi is offering local organisations the opportunity to receive surplus food from their stores on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

“As Aldi stores will shut at 4pm on Christmas Eve until December 27, they will have a variety of good quality surplus food products that they will wish to redistribute in support of less fortunate individuals and to prevent food going to waste.

“Aldi is unable to deliver products so it would be essential that your organisation is able to collect.

“They will expect the level of food available to vary, however, estimations of around 20 to 30 crates will be expected from each store.”

Many have praised the move from the chain.