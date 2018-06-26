15 hurt in lorry and bus crash in Cambridgeshire

Have your say

Fifteen people have been injured in a crash involving a lorry and a bus in England.

Police have described the crash on the A47 in Cambridgeshire as a “major incident”.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We are currently attending a serious road traffic incident in Thorney Road, Guyhirn.

“The East of England Ambulance Service Trust has currently dispatched seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Magpas Air Ambulance to the scene where the crew are caring for several seriously injured patients.

“We are working closely with our emergency blue light colleagues, and we thank the public for their assistance at this time.”

More to follow