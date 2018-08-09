UK visa delay sees husband die in Scotland before wife could arrive

Have your say

A mother desperate to obtain a UK visa to say goodbye to her dying husband arrived in the country too late, the family has confirmed.

Luchy Lopez-Hammann, 52, from Hamburg, Germany, was just an hour and a half away when her husband, Andreas Hammann, who suffered a heart attack on Saturday, died.

Mr Hammann and son John, 10, were in Scotland to attend the wedding of his nephew Kevin McLaughlin last week.

However the 59-year-old was taken ill and was rushed to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride.

While he and his son are German, Mrs Lopez-Hammann holds a Peruvian passport and faced delays in obtaining a visa to reach the UK before her husband’s life support was turned off.

The family criticised the situation as “ridiculous”.

Mr McLaughlin, 26, from Ayr, told the Daily Record newspaper that Mrs Lopez-Hammann had been forced to travel to Berlin for an interview to obtain a visa and pay 500 euro (£450).

While she was eventually granted a visa waiver to travel to Scotland, Mr McLaughlin later confirmed that it had come too late.

“His wife didn’t make it in time to see him, she was hour and a half away,” he said.