UK-US relationship under ‘disturbing pressure if Donald Trump wins second term’

The UK’s relationship with the US is under “disturbing pressure”, and if Donald Trump secured a second term in the White House it would result in “longer lasting” damage to the alliance, peers warned.

The Lords International Relations Committee said the actions of the Trump administration over issues including the Paris climate change deal, the Iran nuclear accord and steel tariffs had been “contrary to the interests of the UK”.

After an inquiry which took evidence from senior politicians and foreign policy experts on both sides of the Atlantic, the peers said the UK may have to place “less reliance” on reaching a common position on foreign policy with Washington than it had in the past.

The report noted that while intelligence and defence co-operation with the US continued, “the difficulty the UK and its allies have faced in trying to influence the US demonstrates the challenge of working with the administration”.

The peers noted that some decisions taken in Washington form part of a broader shift towards a more inward-looking US.

On China, the committee but said the UK should continue to work closely with Beijing on international issues.