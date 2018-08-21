UK’s largest recycling plant opens in West Lothian

The UK’s largest recycling plant for construction and demolition waste has opened in West Lothian.

The £3.8 million recycling centre at Pumpherston, Livingston, is now fully operational after being launched by Brewster Bros.

The West Lothian plant will provide waste management services and recycled aggregates to builders, construction companies and contractors.

The company said it expected an annual turnover of £3 million at the plant and further job opportunities on top of the 20 roles retained from previous owner Henry Gillies.

Brewster Bros’ director, Scott Brewster, said the facility was “the UK’s largest” of its kind.

He said: “Our number one aim is to treat and recycle construction and demolition waste as a resource, ensuring zero waste to landfill.

“Through significant investment into state-of-the-art recycling techniques provided by the plant supplier CDE, we are looking forward to shaping the future of the recycling industry across Scotland and beyond.

“This new plant should act as a game-changer for the construction industry, by saving money for our customers and ensuring they can dispose of their construction and demolition waste in a cost-effective and sustainable way.”

Stephen Boyle, from Zero Waste Scotland, said: “In Scotland the construction sector is responsible for producing nearly half of the country’s waste and recycling construction and demolition material has a key role to play in minimising that.

“By recycling, we can keep materials out of landfill and in high-value use for longer, reducing the need to quarry finite virgin material and helping the environment.

“But what the launch of the Brewster Bros recycling plant shows is that by recycling effectively we can also generate investment and create new jobs, which is great news for Scotland.”

David Kinloch, CDE Regional Manager UK & Ireland, said: “I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Brewster Bros to create a construction, demolition and excavation waste recycling plant bespoke, to their site and production requirements.

This large-scale facility incorporates the latest CDE technology and will be a flagship project in Scotland. We wish Brewster Bros every success as they champion the move towards zero waste and embrace the circular economy and look forward to a continued strong partnership in the years to come.”

Linda Scott, Chair of West Lothian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Brewster Bros is focussed on being the industry leader in terms of how construction waste recycling looks, not only now but also in the future. This plant is the largest of its type in the UK and it is a great indicator of their commitment.

“It’s fantastic to hear about the future economic benefits this plant will bring to the local area and we are delighted that Henry Gillies is being taken over by another family-oriented organisation that will not only save jobs for local residents, but also create future employment opportunities.”